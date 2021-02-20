OptionRoom Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00005831 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and $6.92 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00435038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00061997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00398662 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00160431 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

