Opus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Opus has a total market cap of $194,578.50 and approximately $120.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opus has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

