Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $71.71 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

