Orbs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.38 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars.

