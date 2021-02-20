Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $3,902.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.32 or 0.00493800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00082611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00077144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00411457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027259 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,558,594 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

