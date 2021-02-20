Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2.56 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00188149 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

