Origo (OGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.86 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

