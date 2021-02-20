Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits Market Capitalization of $175.20 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00015292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $175.20 million and approximately $33.83 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $254.09 or 0.00455325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00063321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00391113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025863 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

