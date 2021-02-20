Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 807,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,293,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

