OTR Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Trading Up 0.5%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 10,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 18,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

