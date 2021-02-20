Oxen Market Cap Hits $59.05 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $59.05 million and $460,747.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,137.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,002.13 or 0.03504051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.00412512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $715.29 or 0.01251882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.21 or 0.00464158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.51 or 0.00426189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00299682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,890,649 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

