P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.66

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.66 and traded as high as $59.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 8,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 1,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 68.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

