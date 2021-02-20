Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Up 3%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC) shares rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 147,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 101,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a market cap of C$25.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, lithium, caesium, and tantalum deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties located in the Pilbara district in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

