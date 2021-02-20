PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Up 5.2%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.85. 282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through four segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools, which assists businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

