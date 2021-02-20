PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Reaches $82.31 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00007464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $82.31 million and $6.94 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

Buying and Selling PAID Network

