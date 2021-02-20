Pamp Network (PAMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,100.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 53.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $4,486.27 and approximately $13,100.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.