Panda Yield Reaches One Day Volume of $4.16 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 130,640.2% higher against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $14.29 or 0.00025311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 369,196 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

Panda Yield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.