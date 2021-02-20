Pantos Price Up 18.6% This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $210,719.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00501544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00405044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025926 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,711,771 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

