PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $181.19

PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.19 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.33). PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) shares last traded at GBX 184.90 ($2.42), with a volume of 53,670 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.96.

PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.