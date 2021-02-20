ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 448% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007316 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,437.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 548% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00407646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

