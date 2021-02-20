Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $442,141.29 and $140.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.94 or 0.00813998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00038266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.83 or 0.04744227 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

