ParkinGo Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $840,907.62 and $603.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

