PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $137.00 million and $2.96 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00074712 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010247 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,484,895 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.