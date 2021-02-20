Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 596 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.