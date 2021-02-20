Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 740 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

