Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,889,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $599.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.66 and a 200 day moving average of $438.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

