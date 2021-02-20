Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,095,000.

Unilever stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

