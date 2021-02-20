Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.