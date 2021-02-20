Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,882 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

