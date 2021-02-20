Particl (PART) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176,297.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $176,297.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,766,630 coins and its circulating supply is 9,730,710 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

