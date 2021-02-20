Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch Sells 426 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $34,186.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 69.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.