Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. 1,033,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Patriot One Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40.

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

