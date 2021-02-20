PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

