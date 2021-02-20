PAX Gold Trading Down 1.2% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,828.18 or 0.03247439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $136.26 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.61 or 0.00827080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.89 or 0.04936204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018452 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 74,535 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

