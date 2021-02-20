Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops One Day Volume of $149.65 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $674.73 million and approximately $149.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00188335 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

