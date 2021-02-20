Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $676.71 million and approximately $143.12 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.00199629 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

