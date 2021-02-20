PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $190,782.59 and approximately $415.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.