Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paychex by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,181,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

