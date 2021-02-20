PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $286.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,413,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

