Paytomat (PTI) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $254,994.28 and approximately $4,628.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00476783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00088417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00078613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00396655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.