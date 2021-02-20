PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,580.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and $60,580.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00795631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00057256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.04694774 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,054,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,991,247 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

