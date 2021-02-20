Peercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,825.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $57,825.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002196 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.70 or 0.00442776 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,781,895 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.