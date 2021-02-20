Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

