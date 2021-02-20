Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

