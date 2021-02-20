Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.74% of Pentair worth $65,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

