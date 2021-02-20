Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.94

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $14.65. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

