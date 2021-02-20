pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 137.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. pEOS has a market cap of $1.27 million and $12.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00477814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00081842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00410690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026431 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

