PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

