PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

