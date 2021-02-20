PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 5,414,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

